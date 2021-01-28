Maryland bars, restaurants can stay open past 10 pm starting Monday, Hogan says

The new emergency order keeps the capacity cap for restaurants at 50% -- which will require diners to be seated and will prohibit buffet dining.

MARYLAND, USA — Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, bars and restaurants across the state of Maryland will be able to stay open past 10 p.m., a reversal of a move made to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office announced Thursday afternoon.

The governor issued an emergency order that will allow the change starting Monday. In making the move, Hogan cited the decrease of COVID-19 positivity and case rates in addition to fewer hospitalizations and new cases.

“With our data trends showing continued improvement, the holiday surges behind us, and the increasing speed of vaccinations, we are now able to take this step,” Hogan said in a release. “Marylanders must continue to remain cautious and vigilant in order to keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe and healthy.”

The new emergency order keeps the capacity cap for restaurants at 50%. It also requires diners to be seated and prohibits buffet dining.

Following several weeks of improving COVID-19 metrics, as of Monday, February 1, restaurants may resume service after 10 PM.



On Monday, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that indoor dining will be permitted at a 25% capacity starting Friday, Jan. 30 after recent data showed a decline in cases in the county.

Back on Jan. 14, Alsobrooks moved to prohibit indoor dining because the county's positivity rate had stayed above 10% for nearly two weeks and the daily case rate stayed at a “critical level” since Nov. 9.

Now, recent data released for the week of Jan. 19 shows that the county is seeing a downward trend in cases. According to health officials, as of Monday, the county's overall positivity rate stands at 9.2%.

They also report that the infection rate is currently at 0.93%.

Outdoor dining in Prince George's County will continue to be limited to 50% capacity, and restaurants may continue to offer takeout meals and curbside service.