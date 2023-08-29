Welcome home: Maryland rescue task force returns from Hawaii fire response

The 80-member team was deployed to Maui about two weeks ago.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Search and rescue crews from Maryland sent to Maui after devastating fires there returned home early Tuesday morning. Members of Maryland Task Force 1 is made up of specialists from Montgomery, Prince George's and Howard Counties. The 80-member team was deployed to Maui about two weeks ago.

Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged Sunday night its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

Hawaiian Electric Company released a statement in response to Maui County’s lawsuit blaming the utility for failing to shut off power preemptively. Hawaiian Electric called that complaint “factually and legally irresponsible,” and said its power lines in West Maui had been de-energized for more than six hours when the second blaze started. A Maui County attorney says it's the utility's fault because their power lines caused the initial fire.

MD-TF1 responds as a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force to natural and man-made disasters as a part of the Federal Disaster Response Plan. The plan incorporates 12 emergency support functions (ESF) including Urban Search and Rescue (ESF-9). There are 28 Federally funded US&R Task Forces across the Continental United States.

Meanwhile, task force crews in Virginia were just deployed to Florida Monday night to respond to Hurricane Idalia.