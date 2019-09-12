BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced that the state has settled charges against Event Ticket Sales, LLC, a Nebraska-based online event ticket reseller for violations under the Maryland Consumer Protection Act and Maryland's Interference With Internet Ticket Sales law.

According to a statement released by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, the state alleges that the ticket company "unlawfully used Internet addresses, including the names of Maryland venues, without authorization and falsely implied that they were the official online box offices for Maryland venues selling tickets at face value." State officials said the company was actually reselling event tickets at a sizeable premium.

“We are pleased that consumers affected by Event Ticket Sales’ and Volpone’s conduct will receive restitution as a result of this settlement,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Most importantly, this out-of-state company will be required to make changes so Maryland consumers are not misled in the future.”

The settlement states that the ticket company and it's owner, Guinuo Volpone can no longer use domain names that have the names of venues or events. It also wants the company to update the disclosures on their websites to make it clear to consumers that the websites are reselling event tickets.

The ticket company has been ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to customers who bought tickets since October 1, 2018.

Officials are asking customers who purchased tickets from the company's websites secureboxoffice.com or box-officetickets.com after October 1, 2018, can call Consumer Protection hotline at 410-528-8662 or toll-free at 888-743-0023 to get a refund.

