Three teens arrested for spray-painting racist graffiti on Walt Whitman High School's campus

Racist graffiti has been written or spray-painted on the campus of Walt Whitman High School twice since March.

BETHESDA, Md. — An 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds have been arrested for vandalizing Walt Whitman High School, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

The arrests are a part of an investigation by police into racist graffiti that was spray-painted on the school's campus in June. Words written on the school's property include the N-word and the word "lynch."

All three are residents of the county and have been charged with conspiracy to commit destruction of property, according to police.

One of the 17-year-olds does face two destructions of property charges, unlike the one charge given to the other two suspects.

Jake Foster Hoffman is the only name released by police, due to the other suspects being minors.

Hoffman and one of the 17-year-olds came into the station with their parents to turn themselves in after the June 13 spray-painting incident, according to police.

Police added that the other teen admitted to spray-painting racist language on school property on March 1 when interviewed by investigators.

During its interviews with the suspects, police said the teens had originally looked to spray paint the front of the school with racist language, but that Hoffman directed one of the 17-year-olds to not do so, and tag a utility shed instead.

One of the teens did allegedly tell police that they committed this crime in an effort to make the news during the heightened coverage over racial injustice amid protests over the death of George Floyd this May in Minneapolis.