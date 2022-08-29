Prince George's Co. Council irons out details of Police Accountability Board public nomination process in approved plan

County officials are working to establish ways that the public can get involved in overseeing the county's police officers moving forward.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Council sat down via Zoom Monday to discuss how to involve the public in the selection of Police Accountability Board members.

A first-draft resolution, which was approved, detailed the plan for creating a public engagement process for the selection of the 11-member board.

The council voted to establish the board in July, following last year's passing of the Maryland Police Accountability Act. The act, in part, requires each county in the state to create an accountability board for their law enforcement.

The resolution outlines two processes for how nominees will be sought and evaluated and how the public can provide their input. Separate nominees will come from County Executive Angela Alsobrooks' Office and the County Council. Those interested in being a nominee would be welcome to apply through either branch or both, according to this initial plan.

For nominations of the County Executive's Office, announcements of open applications will be shared once posted to the county's website, social media and through newsletters. Those communications will explain the duties of the board as well as the selection process and the criteria that will be used in their ultimate selection.

Once applications are turned in, the resolution details a plan to post the nominees' qualifications and reasons for joining the board on the county website. Officials say that no personal information will be included, like phone numbers or addresses, to maintain applicants' privacy.

After those advertisements for the applications are shared, the prospective nominees will be presented in a public listening session that will either be in person or online. The public will also be invited to submit questions for the applicants, who will address them in the session. At that time, prospective nominees will also be invited to make brief opening statements.

Another similar process has been outlined for nominations through the County Council. The steps to find board nominees will involve advertising the open applications across social media, their website and newspapers; accepting questions for nominees from the public, and giving those applicants the opportunity to address those questions, as well as give opening statements, in a public hearing.

The nominations will then be confirmed with a majority vote of the full Council in a public session.

After the resolution was presented Monday, the council spent time addressing questions and concerns about the outlined procedures moving forward.

A spokesperson from the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland shared concerns about accessibility and transparency, including requesting that the resolution specify at least a 30-day advertisement period for open applications to ensure diverse exposure. She also requested that on-the-ground advertising also be implemented, due to some individuals' lack of internet access or familiarity with elected officials, and that the application be translated into myriad languages, among other requests.

Councilmember Dannielle Glaros also echoed concerns about the advertisement period length, emphasizing that it should be specified, and shared concern that confusion could potentially arise from the two separate processes for becoming a nominee.

Councilmember Rodney Streeter also posed the question of what the process will look like if a member at some point needs to be removed from the position.

The resolution discussion comes on the heels of the county's police department, announcing that 14 men are facing charges of misconduct in office with felony and misdemeanor theft charges. The current and former officers range from first class to corporal.

The department revealed that the investigation uncovered evidence that between Jan. 17, 2019, and March 27, 2021, all of the officers involved allegedly concealed overlapping secondary employment shifts from the department. The officers are accused of working in positions with a private security company while also on-duty with the police department.