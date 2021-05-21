$730 million mystery | Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in small Maryland town still not claimed

The winning ticket was drawn back in January, but no one has come forward to claim their winnings.

LONACONING, Md. — It has been 120 days since a winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $730.1 million was sold at a neighborhood market in the small town of Lanaconing, Maryland. The winning ticket, sold at Coney Market back in January, still has not been claimed.

Under normal circumstances, the winner would be inching closer to the 182-day claim deadline established by the Maryland Lottery, but because of the COVID pandemic, that deadline has been extended until 30 days after the current state of emergency ends. Maryland declared a state of emergency on March 5, 2020, and it remains in effect.

As a refresher, the winning numbers from the Wednesday, January 20, drawing were white balls 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, plus Powerball 22, and Power Play multiplier 3X.

The $731.1 million prize is the fourth-largest in Powerball history, and by far the largest won in Maryland.

If and when the winner does claim their millions, they will have the opportunity to choose between receiving a payment of $546.8 million all at once or being paid an estimated annuity in 30 payments over the course of 29 years.

The town of Lanaconing, Maryland, has fewer the 1,300 residents. We spoke to some residents there who said they were excited someone from their town won.

"I'm real happy for somebody," Coney Market owner Richard Ravenscroft said when the news broke.