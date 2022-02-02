Police search for suspects after Bethesda burglary

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

BETHESDA, Md. — Detectives in Montgomery County are searching for three suspects connected to a December robbery of a Bethesda business.

Officers responded to the LensCrafters store in the 7100 block of Arlington Road on Wednesday, Dec. 1 for reports of a robbery. Their investigation determined that one of the suspects smashed in the glass of a side entry door, and all three then crawled through to enter the store. The suspects then snatched products off the shelves, stuck them in a trash bag and ran away.

On Wednesday, police released the surveillance footage showing the incident. Watch the footage below, or click here to watch. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Callers can remain anonymous.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, they are asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).