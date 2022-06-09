Police search for suspect after Beltsville senior citizen found brutally assaulted

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests the assault may have stemmed from a dispute over damage to the door of a car in a parking lot.

BELTSVILLE, Md. — The brutal assault of a senior citizen in Beltsville has detectives urging community members to come forward if they can help.

Prince George's County Police were notified of a man in his 80s who was brutally assaulted on June 2.

Around 7:30 p.m., police heard of an assault in a residential parking lot in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road. The man had already suffered critical injuries.

Police say that the assault was captured on surveillance video, and the suspect can be seen hitting the victim repeatedly.

Police say the suspect then fled the area in a white pickup, pictured below.

"The preliminary investigation suggests the assault may have stemmed from a dispute over damage to the door of a car parked in the lot," police said.

“The brutality of this assault is disturbing. My investigators are committed to identifying and arresting this suspect so he is held accountable for this attack. Our thoughts are with the victim who remains hospitalized with critical injuries. If anyone in the community recognizes this suspect, please call us,” said Major Jason Fisher, Beltsville Division commander.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-937-0910.