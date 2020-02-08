Anne Arundel County officer charged for allegedly stealing firearms from dead person's home.

"The actions of this individual are contrary to the sacred oath that we as police officers take to protect and serve our community and to uphold the laws of the state of Maryland. This Officer’s criminal actions tarnish the badge worn by every Anne Arundel County Police Officer and the actions are inexcusable," said the county's police chief Chief William Lowry. "While this is certainly not who we are as the Anne Arundel County Police Department, I understand how this grieves our Department and grieves our community. The tarnish placed on our badge will be removed by the honorable and continual service of our Police Department, as was demonstrated today by the immediate criminal investigation into this incident resulting in the arrest of this officer.”