x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Hyattsville police officer arrested, charged after alleged poolside argument involving a gun and multiple teens

Lowery has been suspended by the Hyattsville Police Department after Howard County authorities said they were investigating the alleged crimes.
Credit: WUSA9

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A Hyattsville, Maryland, police officer faces seven charges of assault after a poolside argument that allegedly involved him pulling a firearm on seven teens.

Private First Class Mitchell Joseph Lower, 29, was off-duty on September 2 around 7 p.m. when he confronted the teens at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia, Maryland, according to the Hyattsville Police Department.

Lowery has been suspended by the Hyattsville Police Department after Howard County authorities said they were investigating the alleged crimes.

Lowery has been charged with seven counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence.

An initial hearing for Lowery is scheduled in Howard County Circuit Court on Friday, October 16, 2020.

No further information has been reported by localities or police departments on the situation involving Lowery.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.

Credit: WUSA9

Related Articles

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.