Police need help identifying woman found unresponsive at Sandy Point State Park

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) need your help identifying a woman found unconscious at Sandy Point State Park Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Maryland NRP, just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to Sandy Point State Park for reports of an unresponsive Hispanic female pulled from the water. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she currently remains in critical condition.

Witnesses reported not seeing any family or friends accompanying the woman while at the beach.

Maryland NRP said the body recovered is a 5-foot-2 Hispanic woman weighing 117 pounds, who appears to be between 30 and 35 years old.

Police released these photos along with descriptions of tattoos on her body in hopes of identifying her:

The number "30" on her left wrist

A hummingbird with the word "Rekha" below is on her left upper outer arm

"Rekha" on her left upper chest

A full sleeve on her right arm – including an angel praying with rosary beads on the upper portion, flowers in the middle along with an angel on her lower arm

"Livestrong" with a star next to it on her stomach

Chinese writing on her lower back

An unidentifiable object on her lower back – possibly a flower.

If you know this woman or have any information pertaining to this incident, please call Corporal Leonard at 443-775-9692 or the Maryland Natural Resources' Police dispatch line at 410-260-8888.