Maryland leaders take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics

For the past 27 years, thousands have dared to plunge into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay in support of Special Olympics Maryland.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is from the 2021 plunge.

Thousands of people gathered at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Saturday to jump into the freezing waters all in the name of charity.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 27th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge was held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.

Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller both participated in the plunge, which is fundraising event for Maryland Special Olympics.

Nothing like a polar plunge to start the day! 🥶 💪🏾@LtGovMiller and I are proud to plunge with Special Olympics Maryland, @MDSP, and supporters to champion inclusivity in our state. pic.twitter.com/MVUQSk0PH7 — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) February 4, 2023

Everyone who participates in the plunge helps to provide year-round sports and leadership programs for the 4,340 athletes of Special Olympics Maryland. Donations support these programs offered throughout the state of Maryland. The programs are completely free to athletes and families.

Individuals pledged $100 or more for the chance to plunge.

Participants had the option of plunging in-person or virtually again in 2023.

Everyone who pledged received a special Polar Bear Plunge sweatshirt.

Currently, $928,000,000 has been raised for programming, with a goal of $1 million.

Official say the mission of the Special Olympics is to give athletes opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Anyone still wishing to donate to the cause can do so online here.