Ocean City ready for Labor Day weekend visitors amid lesser COVID-19 restrictions in Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City has moved forward into Phase 3, even though Worcester County's COVID-19 positivity rate is three times that of the state of Maryland. It comes as thousands will pack the coastal city to enjoy beaches, restaurants and bars during the Labor Day weekend.

County health officials credit an increase in positing cases to an increase in testing, and of course, an uptick in visitors.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan says the following health protocols should keep everyone safe this holiday weekend.

There are a few parts of Maryland that have not moved into Phase 3 of reopening, this includes Anne Arundel County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County and the City of Baltimore.