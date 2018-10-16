MARYLAND -- The Maryland Department of Health announced Tuesday that two people in Maryland have been confirmed with flu cases.

According to officials, the two confirmed cases involved an adult and a child in the Central and Eastern shore regions of Maryland. One case was type A (H1) and the other was Type B (Victoria).

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against the flu. Both Rite Aid and CVs offer flu shots. Giant also offers flu shots with no appointment necessary.

VERIFY: Can getting the flu shot early still be effective?

In Montgomery Co., free flu shot clinics are being offered on October 24 and November 13, at the Universities at Shady Grove and three different high schools, respectively. See here for more information.

In Northern Virginia, Inova is offering several flu shot clinics through the end of the year in places like Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax and more. Family members enrolled in Inova’s health insurance plans can get free flu shots. See here for details.

DC government employees can also get their flu shot for free at several locations through October 5. Valid ID is required and employees are required to register. See here for details.

Anyone who suspects they may have the flu is urged to reach out to their health care provider, officials say.

The Maryland Department of Health offers weekly updates on influenza in Maryland here.

© 2018 WUSA