New legislation gives Prince George’s County seniors 20% Property Tax Credit

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County seniors could get some extra money in their pocket, thanks to new legislation passed by the county council during a session on Tuesday.
The legislation, proposed by District 8 Council Member Edward Burroughs, establishes a 20% Property Tax Credit for eligible residents.
Residents 65 and older who have owned their homes for at least 10 years are candidates for the credit, which would remain in place for up to five years. The limit on the property’s value is $500,000, indexed upward annually by 3% for normal inflation.
Council Chair Calvin S. Hawkins, II, said via press release that the bill lightens a financial burden for the County’s senior residents, especially for those living on a fixed income in the current economic climate.
“Senior residents are the pillars of our community, and we want to provide them with the support they need, so we can continue to build on the foundation they have set," he said. "This legislation brings us another step closer to that goal.”
District 8 Council Member Burroughs also added that the tax credit will provide senior residents with much-needed relief.
“I have had several opportunities to speak with our seniors, and many have expressed that our property taxes are just too high," he said. "They are trying to financially balance the cost of prescription drugs, gas prices, and various other responsibilities, which in many instances is extremely difficult. This legislation will provide our seniors with some financial relief in a challenging economy. I am grateful to my Council colleagues, and countless residents who voiced their support for this important measure.”
