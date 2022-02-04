MTA train operator error possible cause of fatal crash that killed 17-year-old, officials say

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on the scene. No passengers were on the light rail train. The conductor was left uninjured.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — An investigation is ongoing after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash that officials believe may have been due to a Maryland Transit Administration Light Rail operator error in Linthicum, Md.

Officers responded to the area of Maple Road West and Camp Meade Road for a crash involving the Maryland Transit Administration Light Rail train.

Officials said according to witnesses, a 2003 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Maple Road approaching Camp Meade Road. A Maryland Transit Administration Light Rail train was simultaneously traveling northbound on a track approaching Maple Road. According to witnesses, the automatic roadway gates were lowering to block traffic on Maple Road and the attached red flashing signals were activated on the lowering roadway gates.

The investigation went on to reveal that there were overhead, flashing red lights in both directions of Maple Road and flashing train signals on both sides of the road facing each direction that was clearly visible.

Witnesses also said that the train’s horn sounded before getting to the road. The Honda did not stop for the lowering gates/lights/horn and continued to drive, causing the light rail train to strike the passenger side of the Honda.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on the scene. No passengers were on the light rail train. The conductor was left uninjured.

Officials said the primary cause of the crash was the driver failing to obey traffic control devices.

However, on Thursday, Feb. 3, Anne Arundel Traffic Safety Investigators responded to the Maryland Mass Transit Administration Facility to review video of the crash.