Montgomery Co. Council gets more than 120 applications for temporary Planning Board after all members resign

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Council has received more than 120 applicants for their temporary acting Planning Board after every member on the five-person board resigned last week amid controversy.

The resignations stemmed from allegations of alcohol in the workplace, a toxic work environment and what the Council president called a lot of finger-pointing.

Council leaders said they accepted the resignations of the five-member board because it lost faith in the board's ability to work together.

The Council is scheduled to select the new temporary board members on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The council confirmed that they're looking for "individuals with expertise in land use, planning, economic development, transportation, and environmental and park issues."

According to an announcement on the Montgomery County Planning Board website, the job of the board is to plan for livable communities by developing large- and small-scale plans, providing guidelines for the pattern and pace of future development, and preserving historic resources throughout the 323,000-acre county.

The Planning Board implements plans through its review of development applications and its subdivision decisions. The Planning Board is also responsible for the development and management of Montgomery County's nationally recognized 36,512-acre park system.

No more than three Planning Board members may be from the same political party, and all members must be residents and registered voters in Montgomery County when appointed.