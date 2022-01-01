x
Maryland

'Dress accordingly' | Montgomery Co. COVID testing, vaccination clinics to stay open amid Monday snow, but outdoor wait possible

The only exceptions so far are the appointments at Montgomery College Rockville, which have all been canceled due to staffing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — As difficult as scoring a COVID-19 testing appointment has been in recent weeks, as well as how much health officials have emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and receiving booster shots, most locals who made Monday Montgomery County appointments may be relieved to know they haven't been canceled despite the snowstorm.

The snow, which began falling in the first few hours of the morning on Monday, is expected to turn into a substantial accumulation across the region - with some areas predicted to receive as much as a foot of snow. A winter storm warning is in effect until Monday afternoon.

The WUSA9 weather team warns that the conditions may cause hazardous driving conditions with slick roads.

Along with being safe in the driver's seat, locals who are heading to appointments in Montgomery County today will also want to be sure to bundle up. The day will be cold with potentially freezing temperatures, especially in the evening hours. 

The county said indoor waiting space will be scarce and those headed to appointments should be sure to prepare for an outdoor wait. 

Walk-ups will not be available. 

