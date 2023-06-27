Maryland man stabbed stepdad 20+ times with butcher knife, court documents say

Charging documents say Bowers suffers from a mental disorder and was having a psychotic episode when he attacked his parents.

BETHESDA, Md. — A 24-year-old man was having a psychotic episode when he stabbed his parents multiple times with a butcher knife in Bethesda, according to court documents.

Joseph Michael Bowers is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and first-degree assault, after he reportedly attacked his mom and stepdad after an argument shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Charging documents say Bowers suffers from a mental disorder and was having a psychotic episode when he attacked his parents. His stepfather was reportedly stabbed more than 20 times in the upper body and forehead. It's unclear how many times his mother was attacked, but officials say she was stabbed multiple times in the back, breast area and over the eye.

Following the stabbing, both of the victims went to a neighbor and asked for help, saying that they had just been stabbed by their stepson.

First responders took both victims to area hospitals with serious injuries, where they are expected to survive.

Bowers was taken into custody just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday.