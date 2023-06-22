Maryland man sentenced to 75 years in prison for raping, abusing child in his care

Biran S. Spicuzza, 48, must register as a sex offender for life and was ordered to not have contact with minors.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A 48-year-old St. Mary's County man is headed to prison for multiple sex crimes police say he committed against a child at his home between January 2020 and February 2021.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis sentenced Brian S. Spicuzza of Leonardtown, Maryland to 25 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor; 20 years in prison, suspended to ten years each for the four counts of second degree rape; and ten years in prison for sexual offense in the third degree to run consecutive to all the other counts.

In total, Spicuzza was sentenced to 115 years suspend all but 75 years.

He will also be placed on five years of supervised probation with lifetime sexual offender supervision, must register as a sex offender on the sexual offender registry for life, and was ordered to have no contact with any minors, including the victims in this case.

On January 9, 2023, a St. Mary's County judge convicted Spicuzza.

