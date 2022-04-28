Man attempted to murder hi ex-girlfriend's mother; he's sentenced to 40 years in prison

During the incident, the ex-girlfriend was stabbed 20 times and her mother was stabbed 10 times.

LA PLATA, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published April 27, 2022.

A man from La Plata, Maryland was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday for attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend’s mother back in 2019.

Deon Johnson, 26, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary and Failure to comply with Peace Order. Johnson also received 15 years of suspended time and will have supervised probation for five years.

During the attack, Johnson’s ex-girlfriend was stabbed 20 times and her mother was stabbed 10 times.

In 2019 officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home on the 2700 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy. According to a release, as an officer was approaching the house when they witnessed Johnson running away.

One of the victims, Johnson’s ex-girlfriend, was suffering from stab wounds on the head and shoulder and her mother was suffering from a stab wound on the neck. According to the release, both the ex-girlfriend and her mother were flown to Prince George’s County hospital to be treated for their injuries; both survived.

Furthermore, an investigation revealed that the romantic relationship between Johnson and his ex-girlfriend ended the day before the attack. On the day of the attack, Johnson broke into the house through a window and began to stab the ex-girlfriend’s mother multiple times.

The ex-girlfriend attempted to get help from her neighbors, according to the release but failed after Johnson caught up to her and attempted to force her to leave with him, according to the release.

Johnson then started to stab his ex-girlfriend repeatedly as police sirens were heard coming in the distance. Police found Johnson standing over his ex-girlfriend as they arrived and he ran to the woods, according to the release.