Hyattsville man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing his daughter, other children

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Maryland man was sentenced to 85 years, with all but 30 years suspended, on Thursday after being convicted for the sexual abuse of his daughter and her twin half-sisters.

During court testimony it was revealed that Jaimen Sical, 48, would abuse the girls at his home while babysitting them.

At the time of the abuse, investigators say the twin girls were between eight and 10 years old, and his daughter was seven.

“These young, precious victims were abused and traumatized by Mr. Sical,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “It’s truly heartbreaking to think what they have gone through because of his disgusting actions. I am pleased with the sentence against him that ensures Mr. Sical won’t be able to harm them again. I also want to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Elias for her hard work on this case, and dedication to the Special Victims and Family Violence Unit.”

This case was referred to the Hyattsville Police Department in 2019 from Montgomery County.

Investigators say one of the victims had a panic attack after learning about "good touches" and "bad touches" at school, leading to her disclosing the abuse.

Police say the victim was 12 at the time of the disclosure.

Sical was found guilty on March 30, 2023, after a four-day trial. He was convicted on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, one count of sexual abuse of a minor, and one count of third-degree sex offense.

As part of his sentence, Sical is required to register for life as a sex offender, submit to a sex offender monitoring program and be on five years of supervised probation upon release.

The judge also ordered that he have no contact with the victims.