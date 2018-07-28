A Maryland man with residences in Burtonsville, Md. and Silver Spring, Md. pleaded guilty to child pornography after imaged and videos were recovered from both of his residences.

In May 2017, more than 14,000 images and 285 videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct were found at the homes of 60-year-old Frank A. Dunn, Jr.

Approximately 1,123 of the files recovered involved minors identified as victims of child pornography by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police say the files showed abuse of infants and toddlers with files that also showed sadomasochism or violence against children

Dunn also admitted to police that he distributed child pornography over the internet from his home in Burtonsville, Md. Between April 2016 to August 2016, police downloaded approximately 500 images and 15 videos that Dunn shared on the internet.

Dunn is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 14, 2018.

