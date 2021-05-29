Maryland man killed after being hit by a car in Camp Springs

Investigators say 38-year-old Earl Michael Reid was not in a crosswalk and wearing dark clothes at the time of the crash.

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A 38-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning, police said.

Maryland State Police officers responded to the northbound lanes of Route 5 south of Interstate 495 for a report of a vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation found that the man was trying to cross Route 5 (Branch Avenue) when a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban struck him.

The pedestrian, identified as Earl Michael Reid, of Suitland, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Prince George's County Fire and EMS. The driver of the car remained on the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, Reid was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothes at the time of the crash, police said. Alcohol or drugs were not a contributing factor in the crash, according to investigators.