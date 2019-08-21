TAVERNIER, Fla. — Authorities say a 50-year-old Maryland man has died while scuba diving in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt says Kamran Youssefieh was diving in about 25 feet (7.6 meters) of water at Little Conch Reef on Tuesday afternoon when he was found face down without his regulator. The crew of the Conch Republic Dive Charter boat got the Potomac, Maryland, man out of the water and started CPR.

Linhardt says the unconscious man was taken to Tavernier Creek Marina where fire rescue officials pronounced him dead.

Foul play is not suspected. Autopsy results are pending.

