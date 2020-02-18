JARRETTSVILLE, Md. — A 22-year-old man is dead after officials said he fell from the Queen Seat in Rock State Park in Jarrettsville.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said the accident happened on Feb. 17 at around 10:41 a.m. Upon arrival, police said they located the victim, Joseph Buxton, 22, of Savage, Md., deceased.

According to police, Buxton had climbed out onto the rocks. While climbing onto the rocks, police said he lost his footing and fell off.

Officials said Buxton's body was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

This incident remains under investigation, according to police.

Back in January, a 10-year-old girl was injured after falling 10 feet from rocks on Sugarloaf Mountain Sunday afternoon in Frederick County.

The fall happened around 2 p.m. when the girl lost her footing while she was on the yellow trail, officials said. She fell from a rock outcropping between the mountain's red and green trails, officials said.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The girl, who was not identified, had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Maryland State Police said the girl was airlifted to the Children's National Hospital in D.C.

RELATED: Girl, 10, injured in fall from Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County

Concerns that the girl could have back, head or neck injuries, prompted the airlift, but it was mostly for precautionary measures, officials said. The girl was conscious and speaking to medics, officials said. Her condition was not made available.

Frederick County and Montgomery County officials worked together on the rescue, along with the Carroll Manor Fire Company.

It's not the first time that a person has fallen at Sugarloaf Mountain. Due to the popularity of the outdoor destination, rescues have been performed in past years.

In 2015, a hiker was rescued after he fell on Sugarloaf Mountain. A 911 caller said the man fell about 75 feet from a rocky cliff.

RELATED: Man dies after falling from King & Queen Seat at Rock State Park

RELATED: Heavy fire in Frederick burns down multiple floors of home

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.