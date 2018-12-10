WASHINGTON -- A Suitland, Md. man has been charged with second-degree murder after a hit and run accident killed a cyclist in D.C. last month.

Phillip Peoples, 20, was arrested after he allegedly ran a stoplight and hit Thomas Hollowell, 64, who was on a bicycle on Constitution Ave in D.C.

Police said Hollowell was on his bike, crossing 12th St. NW at Constitution Ave in the crosswalk. A driver in a dark-colored sedan, possibly trying to beat a red light, hit Hollowell at a high rate of speed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died.

Peoples was arrest on Friday.

