Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend's 2-year-old

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Nychelle's death was a homicide, with the cause of her death being traumatic head injuries.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing second-degree murder charges after his partner's 2-year-old was found dead inside a District Heights apartment in May.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers responded to an apartment in the 2100 block of County Road shortly before 11 p.m. on May 27. First responders found 2-year-old Nychelle Pettus unresponsive and pronounced her dead inside the apartment.

Kevin Robinson, 38, was arrested for Nychelle's death on Tuesday. Police say he is in a relationship with the 2-year-old's mother and lived with them inside the apartment where Nychelle was found dead.

Investigators claim Robinson was watching the 2-year-old when she was killed. He has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Detectives ask callers to refer to case 23-0031356.

The Homicide Unit arrested a suspect for murdering a toddler in his care. The suspect is 38-year-old Kevin Robinson of District Heights. He’s accused of killing two-year-old Nychelle Pettus.https://t.co/gqbfXbogzj pic.twitter.com/S4xOCuanvV — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 4, 2023