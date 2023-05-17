Maryland man arrested for shooting woman during home invasion in 2022

More than a year after the shooting, police arrested 27-year-old Saatehu Mesutmen for pulling the trigger.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police made an arrest more than a year after a woman was shot during a reported home invasion in Silver Spring.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the 13200 block of Stravinsky Terrace just before 12:45 a.m. on April 11, 2022.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. She was treated in the intensive care unit and later released.

More than a year after the shooting, police arrested 27-year-old Saatehu Mesutmen for allegedly pulling the trigger.

Investigators believe Mesutmen shot through a sliding glass door at the back of the house multiple times before entering the home and shooting the 58-year-old woman inside.

Police say Mesutmen and the woman did not know each other before the shooting and have no other connection.

Mesutmen was identified as a suspect and arrested on May 5. He is currently being held in Prince George's County on unrelated charges. He is expected to be extradited to Montgomery County.

