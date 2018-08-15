MARLYAND -- A man is in custody for carjacking the Infiniti Sedan used in the murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson.

21-year-old Kevin Eugene Jones was arrested on Friday for carjacking and related offenses in a July 1 carjacking.

The carjacking happened in the 9400 block of Fontana Drive in Lanhan, Maryland. The victim told police that two men approached her car from behind and pointed a gun at her. She was ordered out of her Infinity Sedan.

When she refused, one of the suspects hit her on the head with the gun and pulled her from the car. The armed suspect then fled in her car while the other suspects fled in a blue minivan.

That car was later used in the shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah when a group of masked men emerged from the car and fired into a crowd in Northeast, D.C.

The Infinti was recovered two days later in Oxon Hill.

Jones, of the 5700 block of Westgate Road in Lanham, has been charged with carjacking, assault and theft.

No other arrests relating to Makiyah’s death have been made.

