Maryland man arrested for impersonating police officer

The 47-year-old man went as far as to pull another driver over and flash his gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENBELT, Md. — A District Heights man is facing charges after police say he pretended to be a police officer and went as far as to pull another driver over to conduct a traffic stop.

According to the Greenbelt Police Department, officers were called to the off-ramp of Greenbelt Road at 201 Northbound just before 3 p.m. on July 8 for reports of an armed person.

When officers arrived, the victim claimed that they were driving when a man, later identified as 47-year-old Carl Colson Jr., drove up behind them in a black Crown Victoria and began honking and flashing white interior lights at them.

The victim told police they waved at Colson, telling him to go around them. That is when Colson allegedly passed the victim, flashed a badge and stopped in the roadway, forcing the victim to stop. Police claim he then drove back around the victim and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The victim says they watched as Colson put on a tactical vest before he showed a badge, stated he was a police officer and called for backup.

Investigators say Colson then grabbed a black pistol and did not point it at the victim, but lifted it up so that it was visible to the victim. The victim told Colson he was calling the police and recording him, and Colson then got back into his car and drove away from the area.

A warrant was obtained for Colson in relationship to the incident that took place on July 8, and he was arrested on July 13, 2023 at approximately 9:10 p.m. after a traffic stop.

Anyone who may have had an interaction with Colson presenting himself as law enforcement is asked to contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200.