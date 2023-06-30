Police: Maryland man arrested after admitting to vandalizing street art he thought represented 'Gay Pride'

The art, "Quilted Crossing" was installed to increase visibility and improve pedestrian safety.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A 29-year-old Maryland man was arrested for hate-motivated vandalism after he allegedly spray painted over newly installed street art in Hyattsville on Thursday, the Hyattsville Police Department said.

Police say Kenny Antonio Guevara, of Chillum, Maryland admitted to vandalizing the art because he thought is represented "Gay Pride."

On Thursday, at 5:50 p.m., officers with the Hyattsville Police Department responded to the intersection of Jefferson Street and 40th Avenue for a report that an individual was spray painting recently completed street art in the roadway and sidewalk.

Police say the art, "Quilted Crossing," was installed this week by the city and the design firm Graham Projects to increase visibility and improve pedestrian safety at the intersection.

Witnesses told officers that they saw a man fleeing the scene in a dark blue Toyota Camry with false tag.

At 10 p.m., Hyattsville officers patrolling the area observed the suspect return and begin spray painting over the art again.

Officers stopped the suspect in the 5000 block of 38th Avenue and identified him as Kenny Antonio Guevara.

Police say Guevara was driving the same car as described by witnesses to the crime earlier in the day.

As officers were speaking with Guevara, police say he told them that he spray painted the art because he thought it represented "Gay Pride."

After consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Guevara was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and a hate crime.

“We are very disappointed to see this new amenity defaced by someone motivated by hate,” says Hyattsville’s Mayor Robert Croslin. “I want to reassure the community that we will not tolerate acts of hate in the City of Hyattsville and we are working to restore the artwork as quickly as possible.”

The City’s Department of Public Works will remove the spray paint.