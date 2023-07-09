Maryland man arrested for 23-year-old rape case

Detectives believe there are more victims.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Decades after a person was raped while walking along Montgomery Village Avenue, police say they have arrested the man responsible and they believe there may be more victims.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Cold Case Unit, 47-year-old James Lorenzo Greene has been arrested for the 23-year-old crime.

Officers say on July 26, 2000, two victims were walking when Greene reportedly approached them, armed with a handgun. He is accused of robbing both of the victims before raping one of them.

Cold case detectives say they submitted evidence from the crime scene to the crime laboratory and a DNA profile was extracted from the evidence. The DNA was submitted into the Combined DNA Index System and reportedly matched to Greene.

He was arrested at his home in Prince George's County Wednesday and charged with first-degree rape, armed robbery, and first-degree assault.

Detectives believe there are more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.