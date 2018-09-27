PASADENA, MD -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested after police say he killed his girlfriend during an argument and left her body in the back of his van in Anne Arundel County, Md.

Edgar Franklin Manning IV has been charged with first and second-degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Megan Ellen Burdeaux.

On Monday, police say Manning and Burdeaux got into an argument in the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, Md. Sometime during the argument, Manning assaulted Burdeaux, which police say caused her death. The exact cause of her death is unknown at this time.

On Tuesday around 8 p.m., police received a missing persons report for Burdeaux. Police also say they received information that Burdeaux may have been murdered by her boyfriend, identified as Manning, and that she could still be in his van.

On Wednesday around 3 a.m., police say officers located Manning's occupied mini-van parked in the area of Sappington Station Road and Burns Crossing Road in Odenton, Md. When approached by officers, police say Manning fought with them before being arrested. During a search of the van, officers located the deceased body of Burdeaux in the back of the van.

