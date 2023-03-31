Man arrested for 2014 deadly shooting in DC

More than eight years after a woman was killed, officers arrested 43-year-old Marvin Wilfredo Lopez-Cabrera of Hyattsville, Maryland for her death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a Maryland man in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead in 2014.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 4000 block of 14th Street in Northwest just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2014.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Yamalith Arroyo of Northwest, D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

More than eight years later, investigators announced an arrest in connection with her death. Marvin Wilfredo Lopez-Cabrera, 43, of Hyattsville, Maryland was charged for his alleged involvement.

Lopez-Cabrera was extradited from El Salvador to Washington D.C. and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police have not said anything about a possible motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.