Man arrested for 2014 deadly shooting in DC

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a Maryland man in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead in 2014.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 4000 block of 14th Street in Northwest just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2014.
When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Yamalith Arroyo of Northwest, D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
More than eight years later, investigators announced an arrest in connection with her death. Marvin Wilfredo Lopez-Cabrera, 43, of Hyattsville, Maryland was charged for his alleged involvement.
Lopez-Cabrera was extradited from El Salvador to Washington D.C. and charged with first-degree murder while armed.
Police have not said anything about a possible motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
