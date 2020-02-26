WASHINGTON — A man faces charges after he is seen on video allegedly assaulting a woman with what's believed to be a syringe, prompting health concerns for the victim, Anne Arundel County police said.

A woman told police she was assaulted by man with what is believed to be a syringe in the entrance vestibule of a business at 5570 Shady Side Road in Churchton.

Police pulled video surveillance from the business and saw a white man, about 50 years old, walking near the victim, when he leans into and assaults her.

The woman sought medical treatment and a syringe stick, cannot be ruled out at this time, police said. On Monday, police released video of the incident, saying the victim needs answers to her health concerns.

Thomas Bryon Stemen was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police Department

The next day, police said detectives received a tip identifying a potential suspect as Thomas Bryon Stemen, of Churchton, Md.

Stemen was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police Southern District Detective Unit at 410-222-1960, or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, Download P3Tips APP and submit your tip, or submit your tip online.

RELATED: Alleged 'trigger man' in Charles County teen murder was 16-year old, court records reveal

RELATED: Police: Man arrested for attempting to blow up vehicle at the Pentagon

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.