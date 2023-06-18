Lotto ticket worth over $1 million sold in Maryland

Check your pockets. The Maryland Lottery just sold its largest winning lottery prize of the year.

BEL AIR, Maryland — On Thursday, the Maryland Lottery sold its largest winning lottery prize of the year. The winner is still unknown. The Maryland Lottery estimates that the ticket, sold at a Wawa on 1515 East Churchville Road in Bel Air, is worth $1.1 million. The anonymous winning Hartford County resident now has just 182 days to turn in their ticket and become a millionaire.

This winning ticket marks the fourth Multi-Match jackpot win of 2023. The last winning Multi-Match ticket, which was not a jackpot prize, was sold on April 13.

The owner of the winning numbers—1, 8, 10, 24, 36, 37—can choose between 25 equal installments or they can choose to claim $710,000 in cash. The store that sold the ticket will also be awarded a $1,100 bonus.

The last Maryland resident to win the Multi-Match jackpot won $750,000 on Feb. 6. For the past two years, the Maryland Lottery has given out a jackpot prize over four times—in 2021, a jackpot was hit five times, and in 2022, six times. The top prizes that the Maryland Lottery has ever awarded include: $4.8 million in 2009, $4.45 million in 2010, $3.8 million in 2010, and $3.6 million in 2015.

Since its founding in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has given out over $31.5 billion in prizes. Multi-Match is an in-state jackpot game, unique to the Maryland Lottery. Since 2006, the Maryland Lottery has sold the tickets solely in-state and has aided the state of Maryland by using the game’s revenue to fund important state programs including education, health, public safety, the environment, and human resources. The Lottery has given over $18.6 billion to the state of Maryland —making it one of the state’s largest sources of revenue.