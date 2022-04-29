Lexington Park 19-year-old arrested for selling guns to minors

Police said that the search warrant helped them find numerous rounds of ammunition, multiple caliber regulated firearms and parts to manufacture a rifle.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A Lexington Park 19-year-old has been arrested after a search of his home in early April resulted in a number of charges, according to police.

In February 2022, officials from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division began an investigation into the distribution, transferring, manufacturing, and purchasing of firearms to minors.

According to police, Maryland law defines a minor, for the purposes of regulated firearms, as anyone under the age of 21. Maryland law prohibits any person under the age of 21 from possessing/selling any regulated firearm.

On April 7, officials searched the man’s home in the 46000 block of Midway Drive after obtaining a warrant, which led them to the discovery of numerous rounds of ammunition, multiple caliber regulated firearms and parts to manufacture a rifle.

Last week on April 22, Keyshawn Green was arrested and charged with a host of crimes, including:

Possession of Firearm by Minor

Ammunition/Sale to Minor

Regulated Firearm/Illegal Sale/Transfer

Regulated Firearm/Unlawful Sale/Transfer

Green is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

Citizens who may have any information on this case can remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” or their message to “CRIMES” (274637).