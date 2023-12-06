Maryland gets rid of 'spousal defense' in sex crimes

For years Maryland prosecutors have dropped certain sexual assault cases because the parties are married.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The state of Maryland has ended a decades-old law that allowed marriage to be used as a defense in cases of sexual assault. Up until this year, in certain sexual assault cases, if a victim and suspect were married prosecutors could not bring charges to the courtroom.

“It is 2023, that is archaic, your rights should be the same whether you’re married or not,” said Lisae Jordan of the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

“We had one case where a husband gave drugs to his wife, raped her, filmed it, and put it on the internet — all without her knowledge,” Jordan said.

“And prosecutors could not prosecute the case because of spousal defense.”

Jordan said stories like that one are far too common in Maryland. Under the old Maryland law, only first-degree sexual assault crimes in a marriage could be prosecuted.

“When you got into second, third or fourth degree, that’s where it became a problem,” Maryland Senator Ariana Kelly said. “So the stories we heard were often about women who were incapacitated or drugged or otherwise unable to consent.”

Sen. Kelly spearheaded the law change in Annapolis. Unlike most laws, this required just a simple clerical change.

“Brackets are taken out of the code and the defense goes away,” she said.

Despite being on the books for decades, both Houses of the Maryland General Assembly unanimously struck down spousal defense this spring.

“It was kind of a fundamental update to say that women, spouses, they’re not property you cant do whatever you want just because you said ‘I do,’” Jordan said.