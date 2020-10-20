From Sports Betting to Budget Control: Gov. Hogan releases views on Maryland ballot questions that will be part of November election

Gov. Larry Hogan expressed his viewers on Question 1 and Question 2 that will be on the Maryland election ballot in November.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's Gov. Larry Hogan is against Question 1 and for Question 2 on the state's November election ballot, according to a statement from his office that was sent to WUSA9 on Monday.

Hogan opposes Question 1, which would amend the state’s Constitution and would give more state budget authority to the Maryland General Assembly, impacting partial authority that is allowed by the governor.

Hogan has shared his opposition to the legislation that could impact future governors of Maryland and how the budget is formed and put into use each year.

“After the legislature nearly spent our state to the verge of bankruptcy, our very first budget eliminated nearly all of the $5.1 billion structural deficit we inherited, and we have balanced the budget year after year without raising taxes," said Hogan.

For Question 2, which would authorize sports and events betting for the primary purpose of raising revenue for education, Hogan supports the measure.

“Question 2 provides a critical revenue source for public education without raising taxes on families and businesses. This initiative builds on the very successful ‘Hogan Lockbox,’ which puts casino revenues in a lockbox dedicated to education. We are already funding our K-12 schools at record levels, and this is another way to ensure that is the case for years to come.”

Sports betting in Maryland could help bring a new stadium to the state for the Washington Football Team.

Washington's stadium, FedEx Field, is currently in Landover, Maryland, but Dan Snyder is looking to have sports betting be a part of his new stadium plans.