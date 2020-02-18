ROCKVILLE, Md. — Jacob and Sarah Hoggle disappeared five years ago, but their mother could walk free without ever standing trial for their murder.

A judge is set to decide Tuesday afternoon if Catherine Hoggle is competent to stand trial.

The kids' father, Troy Turner, said he is worried that the charges could be dropped and she could be set free.

Catherine Hoggle was the last person to see the children and has been confined to a mental hospital since the children disappeared in 2014.

Following their disappearance, she faced misdemeanor charges.

But under state law a person can only be held for three years -- it's longer for murder. In 2017, the Montgomery County State's Attorney indicted Hoggle through the grand jury for the murder of her two children.

That changed the time held to five years.

Maryland law requires felony charges to be dropped if someone is incompetent five years after being charged with a felony. Since their disappearance, doctors have repeatedly found Hoggle incompetent to stand trial because of her mental illness.

In July 2019, a Maryland judge granted the prosecution's motion for a new psychiatrist to assess whether or not Catherine Hoggle was competent to stand trial.

"I know she killed my kids," Turner, said. "So, (there is) hope to bring them home. Hope that they’re alive: No, she killed my children."

That hope is still alive, with people coming from across Maryland to hear their names, see their faces and share the message that the Hoggle children need to come home.

"It’s really sad," Bonnie Frazzee said. "I think a lot of people have heard about and want to make sure they’re treated the way they should be."

Despite massive searches, police have never been able to find their bodies. But Turner said he won't give up on his children.

