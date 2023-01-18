Maryland inauguration draws overflow crowd with diverse backgrounds

Marylanders gathered to witness history, as Wes Moore and Aruna Miller were sworn in and celebrated as "firsts."

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The inauguration of Wes Moore as the first black governor in Maryland history drew an overflow crowd Wednesday that filled the street for a full city block beyond the state house. The adjacent lawyer’s mall was also filled to capacity with ticketed guests.

Many other onlookers watched events on large screens elevated over Rowe Boulevard between the House of Delegates and Senate office buildings in Annapolis. They represented a cross section of Maryland.

""This is not just a moment for people of color, but for people everywhere," Dr. Artie Polk, of Prince George's County, said. "If you look at this crowd, this is a very diverse crowd and really should be a microcosm model for the entire nation. We have come together, as we always do in the state of Maryland, despite some of our differences."

Kamal Mkele brought his wife and children from Gaithersburg focused on the historic gravity of the event.

"My parents had the occasion to go to the Obama inauguration," Mkele said. "I didn't get to go with them. So I wanted to make sure that I brought the kids because they were so excited."

Church friends Faye Gaskins and Janice James of Annapolis described the day as spiritual.

“Just to be here in the crowd, everyone sharing, loving, and being so nice and just hugging and just talking," James said. "We're just overwhelmed today."

Gaskins said the pair also attended a pre-inauguration event at Annapolis' City Dock, infamous as a landing point for enslaved people.

"The pre-inauguration service that he had downtown was a remembrance of our ancestors," Gaskins said. "Never to forget from how far we've come from whence we come. I will always remember that service because he did not forget that he stands on the shoulders of the ancestors who are crying out and are rejoicing in heaven right now.”

Mayor Ron James of Galesville in Dorchester county wore a stylish tall hat and marveled at the crowd.

“I'm one of the few Republicans that voted for Wes Moore and it's because he's a veteran," James said of Moore, who served as a captain in U.S. Army in Afghanistan. "I'm all for veterans and he's does a lot for veterans. And I believe he's a great guy."

Flyover and salute for Gov. Wes Moore Annapolis Md. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/mogWM1JBP6 — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) January 18, 2023