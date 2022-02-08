Hyattsville gubernatorial candidate announces former mayor as running mate

Candidate Doug Gansler tweeted about his excitement Tuesday for Candace Hollingsworth to join his team.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville gubernatorial candidate Doug Gansler has announced that his running mate will be former Mayor Candace Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth served as mayor for six years and announced her departure in November 2020 in pursuit of developing a new political party called Our Black Party. She said at the time that the party was established to improve the quality of life for Black people in the country "by helping pass policies and elect candidates that are willing and committed to pass policies that improve the quality of life for black people in the United States."

Following her resignation, the late Mayor Kevin Ward took over the position starting on the first day of 2021.

City Council Vice President Robert Croslin is currently serving as the city’s interim mayor after Ward tragically died by apparent suicide in late January 2022. The city described Ward as a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville.

Gansler, a lifelong resident of Montgomery County and the state’s former Attorney General, said on Tuesday in a tweet that he was looking forward to Hollingsworth joining his team to take on the roll. “What she has done to revitalize Hyattsville is a success story that we will strive to replicate all across Maryland,” the tweet reads. “Our combined executive experience at the state and local levels is unparalleled in this race.”

Gansler highlighted his hopes of reducing crime and improving policing, as well as closing the COVID learning gap and, “Getting our children, especially those who have been disproportionately impacted by learning loss, on track for success.”

WUSA9’s Larry Miller sat down over zoom with Hollingsworth to learn what she hopes to bring to the team, particularly how they plan to support small businesses.

The former mayor highlighted the importance of small businesses as a way for small towns and cities to become thriving community spaces. She shared how critical it is that those businesses, run by local entrepreneurs, receive immense support from residents as well as visitors.

“I think having the support of an administration that understands how to leverage opportunities for small towns and cities, while still making sure you bring out the best of those communities and that they’re able to remain who they are at their core - I think that’s one of the things that’s going to be a standout for our partnership. We both understand what it’s like to govern,” she said.

Hollingsworth also expressed a hope to connect with community members of differing opinions who may not resonate with Our Black Party or her political views.

“I look at every opportunity as a learning opportunity, no matter where you sit on the political spectrum. I invite those moments, and those chances to get to talk to people with whom I may disagree . . . because we may often find that we have common ground,” she said.

The party states on the website that it is committed to "Creating an agenda and elevating policies and people focused on black liberation. With this agenda, we will energize voters—current and new—reframe the national political landscape, and reshape culture for the benefit of black people."

Areas of focus include defunding the police, guaranteed income for all, decriminalizing poverty and addressing racism in healthcare, among others. Read more about the positions and the context behind them by clicking here.

As far as supporters of the Our Black Party agenda, Hollingsworth said that she hopes it will be exciting for them to see someone on the ticket who has a commitment, and who is willing to vocalize that commitment, to voters.

“For those for whom this may be foreign or who may not understand it, I think this is a way to examine the ways and to reveal the ways that voters across the board - regardless of race, ethnicity, or political leanings - are really not always being entirely served or served in the best way over the past eight years under a Republican administration,” she said.