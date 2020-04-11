Election results for Maryland's House of Representatives races

Currently, Democrats hold seven of the eight Maryland congressional seats. The party also holds the two U.S. Senate seats for the state.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Polls have been closed for several hours in Maryland, and results show that every Maryland U.S. Congress member is projected to win re-election in 2020.

Rep. Anthony Brown (D) from Maryland's 4th Congressional District and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D) from Maryland's 5th Congressional District, Rep. John Sarbanes from Maryland's 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Kweisi Mfume from Maryland's 7th Congressional District, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland's 8th Congressional District, Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland's 2nd Congressional District and Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland's 1st Congressional District have been called as projected winners for re-election.

Andy Harris is the lone Republican that represents Maryland in Congress.

Even after polls closed on Tuesday, people were still waiting in line to cast their votes in Maryland.