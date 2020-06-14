Watch: DC area healthcare organization honors its 2,500th patient to recover from COVID-19

In the video, medical professionals clapped for the patient and sang "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang.

CLINTON, Md. — MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center celebrated treating the nonprofit, community-based health care organization's 2,500th recovered COVID-19 patient.

The "clap line" took place Saturday in a hallway as the patient left the hospital.

In the video, medical professionals clapped for the patient and sang "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang.

The 2,500 total includes patients sent home from all 10 of our hospitals across the region, not just MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, according to MedStar Health.

Maryland is allowing more businesses to reopen under Stage 2 of its phased reopening plan after Maryland saw the largest decline in positivity rate in America over the course of the last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced.

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is in Prince George's County, which will enter Phase 2 of reopening on Monday. The county waited longer than most of the state to enter Phase 2 of reopening, because of the high percentage of cases that were being seen.