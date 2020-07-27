x
'A true friend to many' | Top critical care doctor at Baltimore hospital dies from COVID-19

"Joe was more than a trusted colleague; he was also a true friend to many."
Dr. Joseph J. Costa, the Chief of Critical Care at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore died from COVID-19 this week.

The hospital released the tragic news in a statement to media outlets, and called Joseph "more than a trusted colleague; he was also a true friend to many."

"He dedicated his life and career to caring for the sickest patients. And when the pandemic came down upon us, Joe selflessly continued his work on the front lines — deeply committed to serving our patients and our City during this time of great need. His memory will live on as an example to us all," added the hospital in its statement.

Dr. Joseph joined Mercy in 1997 and held the top position in the hospital's critical care unit since 2005. From 2010 to 2016 he served as an officer of the Mercy Medical Staff, culminating with his 2-year tenure as President of the Medical Staff.
Joe was more than a trusted colleague; he was also a true friend to many. He dedicated his life and career to caring for the sickest patients.
Mercy lauded the bedside manner of Joseph in its emotional statement on him, and how proud he was of being a part of Mercy. 

During a recent interview discussing the pandemic, he remarked about how proud he was to be a part of the Mercy family, expressing his love for his co-workers and his appreciation for all we are doing to care for our patients. He will be missed greatly, said Mercy in its statement.

Planning is underway now for a memorial service and details will be shared as soon as possible, said the hospital.

