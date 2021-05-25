Maryland holds 1st lottery drawing in vaccine promotion

The winner of Tuesday's drawing lives in Baltimore County. The drawing was the first of 40 consecutive days of drawings for a $40,000 prize.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has held the first of its $40,000 lottery drawings for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The winner of Tuesday's drawing lives in Baltimore County. The drawing was the first of 40 consecutive days of drawings for a $40,000 prize.

On July 4, a final drawing will be worth $400,000. To be eligible, a participant must be a Maryland resident who is 18 and over who has been vaccinated in the state.