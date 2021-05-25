x
Maryland

Maryland holds 1st lottery drawing in vaccine promotion

The winner of Tuesday's drawing lives in Baltimore County. The drawing was the first of 40 consecutive days of drawings for a $40,000 prize.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has held the first of its $40,000 lottery drawings for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

On July 4, a final drawing will be worth $400,000. To be eligible, a participant must be a Maryland resident who is 18 and over who has been vaccinated in the state. 

Everyone who has been vaccinated will be automatically entered into the drawing. Several other states are holding lottery promotions to encourage people to get vaccinated, including New York, Ohio and Oregon.

