Game of the Week: Seneca Valley High School vs Quince Orchard High School

WUSA9's Game of the Week featured two schools from Montgomery County, Maryland.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — WUSA9's Game of the Week featured two schools from Montgomery County.

On its homecoming game, the Quince Orchard Cougars beat Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles 35-0.

Both teams are playing well in this season, with a combined 8-2 record between the two schools after Friday's game.

Before Friday, the last time these two teams played was the 2012-13 season. It was a win for Seneca Valley 12-9.

Seneca Valley High School (3-2)

Seneca Valley vs Whitman 52-0 Seneca Valley vs Richard Montgomery 13-0 Seneca Valley vs Gaithersburg 42-13 Seneca Valley vs Clarksburg 33–6

Quince Orchard High School (5-0)

Quince Orchard vs Damascus 36 – 0 Quince Orchard vs Walter Johnson 63 – 28 Quince Orchard vs Paint Branch 20 – 13 Quince Orchard vs Whitman 58 – 0