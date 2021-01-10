Game of the Week: Seneca Valley High School vs Quince Orchard High School

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — WUSA9's Game of the Week featured two schools from Montgomery County.
On its homecoming game, the Quince Orchard Cougars beat Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles 35-0.
Both teams are playing well in this season, with a combined 8-2 record between the two schools after Friday's game.
Before Friday, the last time these two teams played was the 2012-13 season. It was a win for Seneca Valley 12-9.
Seneca Valley High School (3-2)
- Seneca Valley vs Whitman 52-0
- Seneca Valley vs Richard Montgomery 13-0
- Seneca Valley vs Gaithersburg 42-13
- Seneca Valley vs Clarksburg 33–6
Quince Orchard High School (5-0)
- Quince Orchard vs Damascus 36 – 0
- Quince Orchard vs Walter Johnson 63 – 28
- Quince Orchard vs Paint Branch 20 – 13
- Quince Orchard vs Whitman 58 – 0
Check out videos from WUSA9's Game of the Week highlights:
