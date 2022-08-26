The republican attended the Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Landover.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday.

Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park.

“It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said.

Cox discussed some of his policy positions including what he called the “indoctrination” of students in schools.

“I want to make sure that we don't force those born as male to compete with young ladies in sports to go into the bathrooms were better or to go into the bathrooms,” he said.

Cox added Maryland students need a world class education.

“We do need to make sure that children are learning and becoming smart,” he said.

MD Gov. Race | Republican Candidate @DanCoxEsq traveled to Prince George's County today to attend PGPD's "Back to School" celebration. He talked to us about his policy positions and responded to President Joe Biden's rejection of "MAGA Republicanism". (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/c90DMSDoZS — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 27, 2022

Cox also touched on the subject of policing at the event. He said, if elected to the Governor’s seat, he would be a friend to police departments across the state.

“I am strong to back the blue and to make sure that our community policing has the best world class officers that we can have.”

On Thursday, Cox’s Democratic rival Wes Moore and President Joe Biden held a rally at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville. The President told the crowd to reject “MAGA Republicans” and politicians who share stances similar to ones held by Cox.

“I don't respect these MAGA Republicans,” Biden said.

Cox responded to Biden’s criticism Friday.