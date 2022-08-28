Girl faces charges as police investigate threats made to blow up Maryland high school, teacher's home

Deputies say that after multiple interviews, they've successfully identified a suspect, a young woman who is a student at the school.

FREDERICK, Md. — A girl is facing charges now that police have identified her as a suspect after threats were made on social media to blow up Walkersville High School, along with a teacher's home.

Police were notified of the threats on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly began to investigate and ultimately found that the threats weren't credible.

As the investigation continued, deputies spent the evening conducting multiple interviews, which they say led them to a suspect: a female student at the school.

Police will not be releasing any additional identifying information about the suspect due to her age. Charges are currently pending via a juvenile referral, they said. In addition, the school system may take disciplinary actions as well against the student.

Police confirmed that the Walkersville High School community have already been notified of the incident after school administrators sent out an email, along with a video that details social media threat ramifications.

If anyone has any additional information about the incident, contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046.